Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to grant the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Engineer Abba, Kabir Yusuf, access to the electoral materials used for the 2019 governorship elections.

Ruling on the application brought before it, Justice Halima Shamaki asked INEC to grant the party and its candidate access to the certified true copies of the electoral materials used for the conduct of the governorship elections held on March 9 and 23, 2019, in the state.

Justice Shamaki, however, ordered that the All Progressives Congress (APC) should present two or three persons during the inspection.

Counsel to the applicants, Barrister Maliki Umar, filed an ex-parte motion dated April 4, 2019. In it, he sought permission to inspect the ballot papers, Form EC8, family and any other materials relevant in the preparation of their governorship election petition.

A party source our correspondent that the party and its candidates had earlier written to INEC in the state with the same request, but did not get any response.

The source said that the inspection was needed to finalise the preparations for their governorship petition, which would be filed in a matter of days from now.