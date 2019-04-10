Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to grant the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf, access to the electoral materials used for the recent governorship elections.

Ruling on the application brought before it, Justice Halima Shamaki asked INEC to grant the party and its candidate access to the certified true copies of the electoral materials used for the conduct of the governorship elections held on March 9 and 23, in the state.

Justice Shamaki, however, ordered that the All Progressives Congress (APC) should present two or three persons during the inspection.

Counsel to the applicants, Barrister Mliki Umar, had filed an ex-parte motion dated April 4. In it, he had sought for permission to inspect the ballot papers, Form EC8 family and any other materials relevant in the preparation of their governorship election petition.

Meanwhile, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has directed the payment of the National Examination Council (NECO) registration fees for public schools’ students who failed the qualifying examination for government patronage.

A statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Malam Muhammad Garba, said N424, 952, 000.00 at N11, 000 per student will be spent as registration fees for 38, 632 affected students.

Garba explained that the gesture was part of government’s efforts to support parents in the payment of the examination fees of their children.

According to him, the measure was also part of the administration’s avowed commitment to ensure that the less-privileged members of the society enjoys better education.

The commissioner also reiterated the resolve of the administration to provide the best of education to its citizens at all levels.

He, however, warned the principals of secondary schools in the state to desist from taxing any students as a condition for collecting their examination results as was being alleged, pointing out that the state government would soon launch an investigation to find out the veracity of the accusation.