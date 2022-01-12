From Desmond Mother Mgboh, Kano

As the number of kidnap cases continues to rise in Kano State, gunmen have abducted the mother of a former Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Isiyaku Ali Danja.

Danja, who is presently the Majority Leader of the State House of Assembly, and represents Gezewa Constituency in the state, confirmed the incident to reporters but added that the family were yet to be contacted by those who abducted their mother.

Witnesses told reporters in Kano that about 10 suspects invaded the Gezawa home of the lawmaker’s mother, Hajiya Zainab, in the early hours of Wednesday and whisked her to an unknown destination.

The suspects, who were fully armed at the time of the invasion, rode to the town in three vehicles, gaining entrance into the compound after they had scared off the rest of the occupants of the building

The abduction has caused panic in the immediate neighbourhood of the incident, with neighbours praying for her quick and safe return from her captors.

When contacted, Kano State Police Public Relations Officer Abdullahi Haruna confirmed the abduction of the lawmaker’s mother and stressed that efforts are being made to arrest the culprits.