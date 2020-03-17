Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Justice Aisha Ibrahim Mahmoud of the Kano High Court has directed members of the People’s Democratic Party in Kano State to maintain the status quo with regard to their ward congress pending the determination of the motion on notice.

The court gave the order after an aggrieved faction within the party approached it seeking an ex-parte order to stop the ward congress of the party.

The court order, dated 17th March 2020 with suit number k/K/148/2020, was issued following the application of Musa Ashiru, Adamu Yusuf and Kabiru Ibrahim against the defendants namely the People’s Democratic Party (PDP); Shehu Wada Shagagi (Chairman PDP Kano chapter Caretaker Committee); Muhamminu B. Lamido (Protem Chairman, PDP, Kano chapter); Chairman PDP Wards Congress Planning Committee, Kano State among others

In her ruling on the ex-parte, Justice Aisha Ibrahim Mahmoud of the Kano High Court directed all the parties to maintain the status quo in respect of their positions as of the 17th March, 2020, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The judge also granted the applicant leave to serve the order and other originating processes at the first defendant’s headquarters in Abuja, outside the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court.”

Speaking earlier in the day to reporters, the chairman of PDP Ward Congress Committee who is the governor of Adamawa State, Alhaji Ahmad Fintiri, however, said that the party had successfully conducted the 484 wards congress election across the 44 local government areas of the state.

He said the exercise was transparent and successful, adding that “we are here in Kano with five member delegation by the National Working Committee of PDP to come and conduct ward congresses of the party for the 44 Local Government Areas in the 484 wards in the state.”

The governorship candidate of the PDP in the 2019 governorship polls, Alhaji Abba Yusuf also applauded the conduct of the ward congresses as free and fair enough even as he urged their supporters in the state to continue to pray for justice over the injustice meted out to the party in the state in the last elections.