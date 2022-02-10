From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Over 3,873,000 bottles of assorted brands of alcoholic drinks were, yesterday, destroyed and burnt by the Kano State Hisbah Board.

The destruction exercise, which took place at Kalabawa village, along Kano-Danbatta Way, in the outskirts of the metropolis, was witnessed by officials of the state government and top officials of the State Hisbah board.

While the State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, was represented by Sanusi Usman Batiwa, member representing Albasu Constituency in the State House of Assembly, the State Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Baba Impossible, was represented by his Director, Public Affairs, Ali Bala Kofar Kudu.

Also present at the destruction exercise were top officials of the board, including the Commander General and his deputies, namely Deputy Commander General( Operations), Deputy Commander General (Special Services) and Deputy Commander General (Women Affairs).

Speaking to Daily Sun soon after the destruction, the spokesperson of the board, Lawan Ibrahim Fagge, disclosed that the destroyed items were intercepted at different locations in the state over the past six months.

Adding that they were seized from smugglers as they were being brought into the state from other parts of the country.