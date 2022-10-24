The Kano State Hisbah Board has reiterated its dedication to collaborate with relevant stakeholders in eradicating malaria in the state.

The Commander-General of the board, Dr Harun Ibn-Sina, stated this when he received the 2022 Mosquito Nets Distribution Campaign Team from the state Ministry of Health, on a visit to the board’s office in Kano.

Ibn-Sina, who was represented by the Director-General of the board, Alhaji Balarabe Abdullahi commended the team for the confidence reposed in them.

“Eradicating malaria is a collective responsibility, due to the alarming rate of cases in Kano,” he said.

He described the visit as apt and charged Kano residents to compliment government’s efforts by evacuating their drainages and maintaining environmental sanitation to mitigate malaria.

“This move would no doubt ginger up the entire people in the state towards acting positively. And I hope the program would cover the entire state”

Earlier, the team Leader, Dr Ashiru Rajab, said they were at the Hisbah headquarters to strengthen the already existing cordial relationship and to solicit for support to ensure a hitch free exercise.

Rajab, who is also the Director Public Health Kano State Ministry of Health, noted that hisbah as a partner and stakeholder in the fight against malaria, has a vital role to play in the distribution exercise.

“Modalities are being put in place to ensure adequate coverage of the state’s large population, with emphasis on enlightening the public on how to use the treated mosquito nets to achieve the desired objectives.

“Hisbah as one of the stakeholders needs to be briefed on preparations for the smooth conduct of the exercise,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the Kano state government kicked off a series of seasonal malaria chemoprevention campaigns on July 5.

The campaign, is set to run in four cycles of four days each from July to October.

The state government said the exercise targets over 12 million children ages three months to 59 months across the state’s 44 Local Government Areas.

The government also plans to distribute over eight million long-lasting insecticide-treated nets.

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje said the government in partnership with the Malaria Consortium have earmarked about N3 billion for malaria prevention activities in the state. (NAN)