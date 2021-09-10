From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Hisbah Board has impounded a total of 5,760 cartons of beer in a renewed bid to rid the growing consumption of alcohol and other intoxicating substances in the state.

The beer, whose street value is put at millions of naira, were arrested by the officials of the Islamic police, along Kano/Madobi road in the state.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the state Islamic police, Lawan Ibrahim-Fagge, noted that the cartons of beer were impounded from two trucks.

The Commander—General of the board, Harun Ibn-Sina, while inspecting the impounded items at the headquarters of the board, disclosed that they were arrested by his officials around 4am, on Wednesday.

He stressed that the state government has prohibited the sales of beer in the state to avoid its people getting intoxicated.

He added that the board would sustain the fight against the consumption of drugs and other intoxicating substances among the general public.

He commended the efforts of his officers as well as those of their numerous partners, adding that the unwholesome practice among youths had been a source of worry to the state.

Daily Sun investigation, however, indicated that despite the arrests, the consumption of alcoholic drinks as well as other intoxicating substances is still very high in the state.

