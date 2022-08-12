The Kano State Hisbah Board, has advised intending couples to know the health status of their partners before getting marriage to prevent HIV spread.

This is contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Board, Alhaji Lawan Ibrahim-Fagge in Kano.

Ibrahim-Fagge said that the acting Commander General of the Board, Malam Hussain Ahmad, stated this when he received the leadership of the Achievers Improved Health Initiatives (AIHI) at the Board’s headquarters in Sharada quarters.

He quoted the acting commander as assuring that the board would continue to support moves by Non-Governmental Organisation (NGOs) to improve the health conditions of the people in line with Islamic teachings.

“The board will partner with relevant agencies to bring about more awareness to the general public on the menace of the HIV.

“This will no doubt control the spread of the virus and other communicable diseases among the general public,”he said.

Earlier, the spokesperson for AIHI, Malam Ibrahim-Hassan, said that the visit was to strengthen the working relationship between the two organisations for the benefit of the people.(NAN)