The Kano State Hisbah Board says it will partner with the Nigerian Association for the Blind in the state to discourage street begging and empower people with disabilities to be self reliant.

A statement issued on Wednesday in Kano by the board’s Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Lawan Ibrahim, quotes Sheikh Harun Ibn-Sina, the Commander General of the Board, as saying this when executives of association paid him a visit.

Ibn-Sina said that street begging was prohibited in Islam, adding that it had become business among the Hausa community.

He urged the executive of the Nigeria Association for the Blind to look into ways to improve the welfare of blind people in the state.

Ibn-Sina appealed to well to do persons in the society to support the Blind in the society.

Earlier, the state Chairman of the Association, Malam Abdulkadir Usman, said they were at the board to solicit its assistance in empowering street beggars, particularly persons with visual impairment, to get them off the streets. (NAN)