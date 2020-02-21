Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Barely weeks after the conviction of Mrs Marayam Sanda by an Abuja Court, a Kano High Court presided by Justice A T Badamasi has sentenced a 35-year-old, Kano-based housewife, Rashida Saidu to death by hanging.

Mrs Saidu was convicted for her role in the death of her husband, Dr Adamu Ali, who was until his death last year, a staff of the Federal College of Education, Kano.

Prosecution counsel, Barrister Mariam Jilbrin had told the court that Mrs Saidu fought with her husband at their residence in Dorayo Quarters about a year ago adding that in the fight, she had pushed him down from an upstair, which eventually led to his death.

The prosecution produced four witnesses to the court to prove their charge against the suspect.

However, the suspect through her lawyer, Barrister Illiya Dauda, had denied the charge preferred against her, producing her own two witnesses to counter the allegation of culpability in the death of her late husband.

In his judgement, however, the judge held that the prosecution had proved their case beyond reasonable doubt to the effect that the suspect was pivotal to the death of her 56-year-old husband. The judge, therefore, sentenced her to die by hanging

Meanwhile, a relative of the late Dr Adamu Ali, Ali Usman, has expressed satisfaction with the death sentence passed on the ex-wife of their brother, saying that the right of the deceased had been upheld.

234 8033726131