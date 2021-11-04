From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

No fewer than 300 workers, including widows and persons in extreme lack, were, yesterday, thrown out of their place of work at Bompai industrial area of Kano State following the execution of an order of a state High Court.

The enforcement, which was against UgoLab Productions Nigeria Limited, a pharmaceutical company owned by a leading Igbo entrepreneur in the state, immediately sparked off an uproar among several medicine dealers in Kano and among Igbo people resident in the state.

Speaking on the development, General Manager (Operations) of the company, Chris Metu, lamented the condition of the workers while insisting the execution of the order was in clear violation of the law as a motion stalling the execution was before the Court of Appeal.

He accused the plaintiff and the executors of the order of forcefully breaking into their premises a day before and taking away their finished products, two factory generator sets, some operational vehicles and some computer sets, adding that they were back to the factory to dismantle the air conditioners as well as continue to inflict injuries and losses on the defendants.

He observed that though the lower court in its recent judgment had granted the plaintiff the leave to acquire the said property where the factory was located, but added that their lawyers had quickly gone to the Court of Appeal to file a motion to stay the execution of the order.

“In fact, the Court of Appeal has fixed the 30th of this month for the judgment on the motion filed by UgoLab Productions Nigeria Limited and the plaintiff and all the relevant judicial officers in the state have been duly served the notice regarding this development.

“We call the attention of the Nigerian public to the judicial process and we demand that the plaintiff and their co actors should respect the fact that a motion seeking to stay the execution of this order is before the court of appeal,” he said.

