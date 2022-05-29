From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Igbo community resident in Kano State has expressed deep sadness over the gruesome murder of Hajia Hariri Jibrin and her four children in Isulo town in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

In a press statement issued on Sunday and signed by the Sarkin Ndi Igbo Kano, Igwe Boniface Ibekwe (EzedioranmA 1V) and the President- General of Igbo Community Association (ICA), Kano State, Chief Donatus O. Nwugo, the community condemned the act, while saying that their community was devastated by the news of the unfortunate and heartbreaking development.

“We are shocked by the barbaric and satanic killing by these unknown gunmen. …The criminality is totally unacceptable and reprehensible to Ndigbo of Kano State and all peace loving people of Nigeria. Therefore, we condemn in strongest terms this gruesome murder” said the statement.

“Ndigbo of Kano State commiserates with the families of all those that have suffered loss of their beloved ones arising from these senseless killings, particularly with the family of Late Hajia Hariri Jibril. May God console and comfort them”they stated.

The community, therefore, tasked the Federal government and the relevant security agencies in to take prompt and decisive measures with a view to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act

They appealed to the political elites, religious leaders, traditional rulers and all well meaning Igbo to join their hands together with a view to finding lasting solution to the growing wave of violence in the South East and halt the needless killings of innocent persons in the region.

“We commend the Governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo for his prompt response to the situation” they stated. End.

