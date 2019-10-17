Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Igbo resident in Kano State have condemned the trafficking of nine children of Kano origin by some unscrupulous persons from the South East.

A statement jointly signed yesterday by the His Highness Igwe Boniface Ibekwe, the Sarkin Ndigbo of Kano and the President General of Igbo Community Association (ICA), Chief Ebenezer Chima, recommended stiff penalty for culprits to serve as deterrent.

The statement commended the police for their proactive investigation as well as the synergy among the security agencies that led to recovery of the victims of the crime.

They expressed gratitude to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammad Sanusi and the people of the state for their understanding on the issue.

They urged Igbo people in the state to be law abiding and to go about their legitimate business.

Checks conducted in the state by Daily Sun indicated that there is a growing anger among the indigenes of the state over the development.

Meanwhile, Ganduje has promised to see that justice is done on the matter, saying that all legal instruments available to his administration would be employed to address the situation squarely.

He assured that the arrested kidnappers, along with their accomplices, would be prosecuted in court.

“Kidnapping is seriously abhorred and condemned. What is more worrisome is the age of the victims, kids for that matter.

“My administration, Kano people and any right thinking individual or groups of individuals, condemn this from all standpoints,” he stated.

He stressed that the protection of human rights, irrespective of age, ethnicity, religious or political affiliations, is the responsibility of any serious government.

“Government will invite the parents of those rescued from the alleged kidnappers for further discussion and relationship.

“While at the same time, we are seriously working with the security agencies to unearth similar cases. No stone will be unturned,” he promised.

He revealed that a powerful committee is in the pipeline to see to the root cause of this, find lasting solution to it and similar criminal activities as well as avert a future re-occurrence.

He commended the security agencies for the role they played in rescuing the children, while calling on the members of the public to continue to cooperate with the security agencies so as to have safer and more peaceful Kano.

He asked parents to always be extra vigilant about the movement of their children.