Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State, Abba Kabiru Yusuf, has vowed to abolish the four new emirates created by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; if he wins at the tribunal.

Yusuf also lamented sacking of permanent secretaries and casting aspersion on reputable Islamic scholars by the governor.

Abba, who is currently at the Election Petition Tribunal, contesting the outcome of the governorship elections, spoke at an Iftar congregation with members of various associations in the transportation sector.

He described the governor’s action as misplaced priority, and also, warned that enemies of the state are determined to create additional liabilities in order to squander public treasury.

“At a time when our major concerns in Kano state were centered around upgrading critical infrastructures such as schools and hospitals to accelerate rapid development, the enemies of the state are also at work. We learnt that governor Ganduje plans to spend hundreds of millions of naira to build palaces and purchase royal cars for the newly-crowned emirs, at the expense of the common citizens, who can’t afford to pay the school fees of their children.

“We want to clearly draw the attention of the governor that these are misplaced priorities for a state with over three million out- of-school children, about four million unemployed youth and millions of almajirai roaming our streets to beg for food without a comfortable shelter” he stated.

“We are lucky; a High Court sitting in Kano has declared the creation of new emirates null and void, and we want to assure the good people of Kano that history will repeat itself, as soon as we emerge victorious at the Tribunal. Our unity as a people remains of utmost concern; we will not allow our cultural heritage built over a thousand years to be destroyed.’’