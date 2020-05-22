Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Security agents in Kano State have impounded 45 vehicles for sneaking into the state despite the ban on inter state movements.

A press statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, explained that the arrest was effected in conjunction with the mobile court at Kwanar Dangora, Kano-Kaduna boundary, yesterday.

The statement said all the defaulters were tried, found guilty and fined.

He said 30 of the vehicles were from Kaduna State, 10 from Jigawa and the rest from other places.

Governor Abdulahi Ganduje called on the security agencies to keep vigil and make sure that “our boundaries with other states are closely monitored and controlled.

“Security agencies should be extra-vigilant to make sure that kidnappers, bandits, armed robbers, cattle rustlers, vanguards of religious extremism and other criminal elements do not cross border from Kaduna to Kano.

“People should understand that when state puts ban on inter-states movement it is necessary for them to observe that.”