Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano Government has inaugurated a pension reconciliation committee to review the report of the technical committee of the State Contributory Pension Scheme

Inaugurating the committee, Kano State Deputy Governor, Nasiru Gawuna, said the administration was determined to address the problems of the state pension board.

A statement yesterday, by the Press Secretary to the deputy governor, Hassan Musa Fagge, said the committee would be chaired by the deputy governor while the permanent secretary, Salary and Wages, is to serve as secretary.

Other members of the committee include, the Finance Commissioner, Local Government Commissioner as well as the chairman of Kano State Pension Fund Trustee.

The committee is to identify the contributing agencies of the pension funds, to ascertain the total amount to be remitted by each contributing agencies on monthly basis and to ascertain the actual monthly remittance by the contributing agencies.

The committee is also to establish all the remitted amount by the agencies as a result of default, to establish the total defaulting liability of the retirement benefits and recommend appropriate ways of recovering the unlimited funds from the defaulting agencies.

He added that they are mandated to solicite for government’s intervention towards addressing the payment of the outstanding retirement benefits and to give any other recommendations or suggestions that deemed appropriate to the government.