Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Barely a week after a Kano State High Court invalidated the four new emirate councils in Kano, the state government has transmitted a fresh bill to the House of Assembly for the creation of four additional emirates.

A statement signed by Mohammed Garba, Commissioner for Information, said the decision to return the bill to the Assembly was approved by the State Executive Council on Sunday night, adding that the Council has endorsed the need for creation of the new emirates of Rano, Gaya, Bichi and Karaye.

The statement maintained that the Council discussed the decade-long clamour for the establishment of these emirates with a view to bringing more development to the people of the new emirates

The statement observed that the Council took cognisance of the fact that some of these emirates pre-dated Kano in ancient times, while the efforts to revive them during the Second Republic was shortlived.

It added that the decision to initiate the bill was also informed by the need to bring the traditional institution closer to the people in addition to hastening the speed of socio-economic development as well as the security of the state.

According to the statement, the introduction of the Free and Compulsory Education at Basic and Secondary level requires the active participation of the community especially the traditional institutions for its successful implementation.

The statement stressed that the Emirate Council Bill 2019 was amended in the public interest following a Kano High Court action that nullified the law on the ground that the petition was presented to the Assembly by a private persona and not a member of the House.

The Council called on the Assembly to expedite action on the passage of the bill in the interest of the public.

A high court in the state had earlier sacked the four new emirs appointed by Abdullahi Ganduje, the governor. They are: Aminu Ado Bayero (Bichi), Ibrahim Gaya (Gaya), Tafida Ila (Rano), and Ibrahim Abukakar (Karaye).

Usman Na’Abba, the presiding judge, held that the creation of four new emirates did not follow due process. He said the state assembly violated the provision of section 101 of the 1999 constitution while creating the emirates.

He restrained the governor, the House of Assembly, their servants, agents and proxies from given effect to or from continuing to give effect to the(Appointment and Deposition Law) 2019.

The court held that the purported proceedings or discussions taken by the state House of Assembly in respect of the law violated its own rule adding that the legislators failed to comply to Order II, Rule 3 of Kano State House of Assembly.