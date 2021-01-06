From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Investment and Properties Limited (KSIP) has raised the alarm that landed properties belonging to Kano State were being occupied illegally or sold out by some powerful indegenes of the state.

Managing Director, Kano State Investment and Properties Limited, (KSIP), Dr. Jibrila Muhammad disclosed this, Wednesday, at an award and achievement ceremony of the company.

He indicated that a number of these illegal occupants had over the years assumed full ownership of the state- owned properties which were mostly located in Kaduna State.

“You know Kaduna, you know their plots are not this 50 by 50 as we have them in Kano. Their plots are 150 by 150 and some of them have houses inside them” he stated.

He regretted that these acts of thievery were encouraged by the act of improper record keeping by the agencies assigned to keep the record of these commonly -owned assets

He told his audience that they had to literary fight to retrieve some of these properties while recalling that in a recent instance,they had to take to legal action to get back what belonged to the state.

He added that they had sold some of the recovered properties and had reinvested the proceeds in the construction of affordable houses units in the state.

He listed the achievements of the state owned- Investment Company to also include trading in the stock market while adding that they remained the only investment firm that engages in a daily stock trading session within their premises.

Jibrila attributed their achievements to the hard-work of the company’s staff members as well as to the enormous cooperation and support of the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, saying that but for these, there would have been no success story to tell today.