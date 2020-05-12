Desmond Mgboh/Kano

Kano state government has reaffirmed its commitment to the full implementation of its policy on the integration of the Almajiri system as a component of Free and Compulsory Basic and Secondary Education in the state.

To this end, the government has expressed its readiness to accept from any state of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the repatriation of any Almajiri of Kano state origin and to treat them to the normal protocol of isolation, other medical check-ups and upkeep.

The state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba who stated this in a statement, also said that government has perfected all plans to enroll them in boarding schools with fully equipped dormitories where they will be fed and catered for.

He said in compliance with its policy to ensuring that all school age children are properly enrolled into the basic education, the state government has provided additional three new boarding Almajiri schools within the three Senatorial Districts for the admission of Almajirai of Kano state origin including those recently repatriated from other states numbering 388 that included 96 from Gombe, Plateau 222, Nassarawa 14 and Kaduna 56.

Malam Garba pointed out that in addition to the 12 Tsangaya Boarding Schools already in operation in the state with an enrollment of over 2, 800 Alamajiri, government is also currently looking into the possibility of remodeling of the 33 Schools for Islamic Studies and 32 Technical Schools built across the 44 local government areas of the state to accommodate all the Alamijirai within as well as those returning from other states as result of the repatriation.

The commissioner, however, said that in view of the prevailing socio-economic problems occasioned by the lockdown order, which forced the closure of their seminaries, most of the Almajirai pupils who are now starving and peripatetic, have expressed their enthusiasm to be united with their families.

He pointed out that should parents of the Almajiri fail to accept their children, government would not falter to take legal action in order to get the wandering children joined with their families.

Malam Garba also called other states in the region to live up to their responsibilities and comply with the Northern Governors’ Forum decision that all Almajirai in the states should be taken back to their respective states, and also in view of the present situation stick to the protocols in dealing with the Almajirai children during this pandemic.