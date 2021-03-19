From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State islamic police has apprehended no fewer than 30 persons in the state for their alleged involvement in sales of pork meats , dog meats, and locally brewed beer, otherwise known as Burkutu.

The Commander-General of Hisbah Command(Islamic police) in the state, Haroun Ibn-Sina, confirmed the arrest while saying that they were picked up around Badawa quarters in the metropolitan area of the state

E said that their arrest was sequel to series of complaints recieved from their immediate neighbours and residents of the area which prompted them tto investigate the allegations.

He held that the board’s investigation led to the discovery of not just the listed crimes but other acts of criminally such as rampant sexual activities and gambling .

He maintained that these offences contravened the law and were unacceptable in a Muslim state like Kano State

^Kano is an Islamic State and drinking beer and eating dog meat and pork is prohibited by law of the state” he declared

The Hisbah boss disclosed that suspects arrested for being possession of hard drugs were handed over to the NDLEA for further action while others would be charged to court.

He insisted that the admin8stration would not condone act of immorality in the state, adding that government would demolish all the shops where the acts were conducted.