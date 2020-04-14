Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Government has issued fresh regulations on public transportation as parts of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The new policy directive was announced by the Managing Director of the Kano State Road and Traffic Agency, Baffa Dan’agundi, at the end of stakeholders meeting attended by the State Commissioner of Transportation, Barrister M S Lawal.

The new regulation restricts tricycle operators in the state to convey only two passengers at a time as against an earlier order which allowed them to convey only a passenger.

A statement signed Tuesday by the Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA) said that both passengers, as well as bicyclists, must wear must face masks while the operator must make available a hand sanitizer to all their passengers.

The state government has also outlawed the carriage of more than two passengers at the back seat of taxis whilst directing them to carry only a passenger at the front seat of their taxi.

It also requires that all passengers, including their driver, wear face masks, while also requiring taxi operators to provide hand sanitisers to their passengers.

The government equally ordered that all commercial buses in the state carry only two passengers at their back seat and one passenger at the front seat.

“The whole of the passengers must all put on their face masks and drivers must provide hand sanitizers for all passengers.

“This also is applicable to all other commercial drivers that convey passengers from the town to villages within the state,” said the government statement

“Furthermore, all vans, trucks and tippers conveying other goods and services are to carry only one person besides the driver while conveying such loads and must all be on face masks with hand sanitizers made available in the vehicle,” said the state government.

The government warned that officers of the Kano State Road and Traffic agency and the officers of the Nigeria Police Force have been fully mandated to ensure total compliance with the new order while noting that all the leaders of the various unions of road transport operators have enlisted to work hand in hand with the security agencies.

The state government warned that anyone who violates the new order would not be spared, saying the government is determined to curtail the spread of the virus in the state.