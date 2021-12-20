From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano /Jigawa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), yesterday announced a total of 398 seizures of contraband items worth N1,021,556,789.98k.

The various outlawed items were seized from January to date, the Comptroller of Customs, Kano/ Jigawa Command, Suleiman Pai Umar has said.

Briefing the media, he explained that they arrested several suspects on account of the seizures, some of whom were handed over to the relevant agencies for further investigation and prosecution, while others were granted administrative bail pending the determination of their cases in court.

He disclosed that the CGS had directed for more stringent measures to further strengthen the interception capacity of their officers in line with extant laws and regulations.

Among the items recently seized by the Command included foreign rice, spaghetti, couscous, powder milk, creamy milk, second hand clothing, foreign Eva soap, batteries, macroni and donkey skins among others.

The Comptroller also said that they collected the sum of N25 ,364,708,926.25K as revenue collection for the year2021 as against N24,438,274,946.25k which was collected last year even as he admitted that their activities at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, had boosted their total collection for the year.

“The Command has continuously engaged in sensitizing the public on the need to clear their goods through the inland terminus”, he said adding that it contributed positively to their overall revenue collection size.