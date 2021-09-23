From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano-Jigawa Area Comnand of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) announced Thursday a collection of N16,909,520,467.32 from January to August.

This was disclosed by Customs Area Contoller Comptroller Suleiman Pai Umar during a press briefing at the Bompai headquarters of the Command.

Pai assured that his men wouldl not relent in their efforts aimed at generating additional revenue to the economy while adding that his officers had seized several smuggled items within the last few months.

According to him, these items included 707 bags of 50 kg with Duty Paid Value of N20,503,000,155 bales of second hand clothing,16 jerry cans of vegetable oil and 136 cartons of spaghetti.

He explained that they intercepted 8 cartoons of macroni , 30 packs of mosquito coils, 29 cartons of conscous,10 cartons of tiger batteries,six sacks of snuff and 185 cartons of unregistered and fake drugs which was eventually handed over to regulatory agency.

He added that the total Duty Paid Value of their recorded siezures stood at the N41,398,000.00 .

He lamented that despite the wide publicity regarding the dangers of snuggling activities to the economy, some Nigerians have continued tol engage n the act of smuggling.

He also observed that with the number of rice mills spread across the country, Nigerians have no reason to patronise smuggled imported rice.

