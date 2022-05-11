From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Nigeria Customs Service (NSC) has announced the seizure of Tramadol Hydrochloride and Cikabrin valued at over N1.89 billion.

Speaking while parading the drugs and other impounded items at the Bompai headquarters of the command, the Area Comptroller, Kano/Jigawa Command, Mohammed Abubakar Umar, said the hard drugs consist of seven cartons of Tramadol hydrochloride (225mg) and 535 packs of 20mg Cikabrin.

The Customs boss indicated that they also intercepted about 275 wraps of compressed cannabis Sativa (Indian hemp) in the course of their assignment while stressing that the drugs would be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation.

Umar told the media that in line with their anti-smuggling charge, they have seized 1593 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 1,237 cartons of foreign soaps, and 131 bales of second-hand clothes among several others even as he warned that the fight against smugglers and smuggling activities would be intensified.

On revenue generation since the new year, he disclosed that the command has recorded a total of 46.9 per cent increase in their collection compared to the same period last year.

According to him, while they collected a total of N9,688,650,451.41 from January to April last year, they have collected N14,016,722,483.81 within the same period this year.

He commended his hard-working field officers for the giant stride while acknowledging the measures put in place to enhance revenue collection for the upward collection jump.

Umar added that in a bid to intensify their anti-smuggling activities, members of their Rapid Response Team would undergo a training exercise to improve their combat- readiness and enhance their overall performance on the job.