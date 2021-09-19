From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Kano and Kaduna axis has been thrown into darkness for over three days because of what Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) explained as load-shedding.

The load-shedding which started since September 15, 3021, also affected Plateau State.

In a statement, the General Manager, Public Affairs of TCN, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, said, the action was in response to the request by Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) for power outage, to enable it connect its new Lafia Substation to the national grid.

“NDPHC requested for power outage on the Makurdi – Jos portion of TCN’s Ikot Ekpene -Ugwuaji -Makurdi – Jos 330kV transmission line to enable it carry out transposition on the line and to connect the new Lafia Substation. Connection works by NDPHC to its new Lafia Substation whose work has advanced and will soon be complete” the statement, noted.

Although the ongoing work by NDPHC interrupted bulk power supply from the Makurdi-Jos 330kV transmission line axis only, Jos is currently receiving electricity through the Kaduna -Jos 330kV transmission line.

Consequently, there is a slight load constraint in Kaduna, Kano, and Jos axis as the load from Ikot Ekpene – Ugwuaji – Makurdi has been cut off on the Makurdi – Jos axis as a result of the ongoing work.

Power supply through the Lafia – Jos 330kV line, Mbah, said, is to ensure that Jos gets electricity supply until NDPHC completes the connection of the new Lafia Substation to the grid.

“TCN equally notes that the connection work by NDPHC will increase the capacity of the national grid and regrets the inconveniences the slight load reduction is causing electricity consumers in the affected states” TCN, said.

However, bulk power supply will be restored on the Makurdi – Jos line immediately after NDPHC completes the transposition work, the company, assured.

Meanwhile, TCN, a power utility positioned by the Federal Government to advance operations in the private-led power sector, said it is living up to its mandate.

TCN said it is at the middle of the power sector value chain, carrying out the pivotal role of evacuating power from Generation Companies (GenCos) to the Distribution Companies (DisCos) nationwide.

In spite of calls in some quarters seeking a state of emergency in the power sector, TCN explained that it is implementing projects in line with its transmission expansion plan aimed at systematically expanding the grid network.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.