By Merit Ibe

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has said the flag off of the rail line traversing Kano, Katsina up to Maradi in Niger Republic by President Muhammadu Buhari will boost transport infrastructure for the successful implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and economic activities.

As the network of this standard gauge railway across the country gathers speed, the association also appealed for improved innovative private sector participation in the development and operations of the various rail sectors.

The Director General, Ayo Olukanni, who made the statement following the flag off of the rail line said as an extension of the rail sector in the Western axis, the Kano Maradi line is indeed a visionary move that would boost logistics supplies all the way from the coastal ports in Nigeria to the various states it will pass through and up to Niger Republic.

Applauding the development, the DG noted that it is a strategic move to boost economic activities along the entire rail line in this corridor and up to Maradi, Niger Republic.

“This is considering the importance of such standard rail infrastructure to boost trade and economic ties with our neighbours and improve standard of living of millions of people in the respective states the line will pass through and our neighbouring country, Niger Republic.

“We also see this new rail link as a people-oriented project for inclusive and sustainable economic growth and development; in line with the vision of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to upscale transport infrastructure in the ECOWAS subregion. It is worthy of note that this rail project will enhance faster and free movement of people as envisioned under ECOWAS,” Olukanni said.

“It will also help to expand trade and economic activities between people on this rail corridor, and others from various geo-economic zones in the country including the Northern geo economic zone and Niger Republic.

“As a land locked country the people and economic operators in Niger Republic, will be delighted with this development because on completion, this standard gauge rail system will significantly improve transportation logistics and expand the volume of goods and industrial raw materials, which are currently conveyed as in-transit goods by trucks from Nigerian ports all the way to Niger Republic with attendant problems.

“An efficient rail system will certainly be of greater advantage and much better.

Similarly in context of the AfCFTA, this railway line is an appropriate transport infrastructure which the agreement also underscored as part of the needed infrastructure to facililate movement of goods for the successful implementation of the agreement.

