From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Chairman of the Labour Party, Mohammed Abdullahi Raji, has issued a disclaimer on one Hamisu Magaji, insisting he was neither their party member nor their senatorial candidate.

The party’s objection followed reports which described Hamisu Magaji as Labour Party’s senatorial candidate for Kano Central planning to defect to the All Progressives Congress to support Aisawju Bola Tinubu.

Clearing the air on the controversy, Mohammed held that on the contrary, Hamisu was not known to the party, has never occupied a high-ranking position in the party and was not their senatorial candidate, adding that his details were never submitted to the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC) for any position on behalf of the party.

“He can, at best, be described as a migratory politician on the verge of joining the Labour Party in the state, but the process of his admission was still on- going at the time he announced his plan to move to the APC” he stated.

“And under this circumstance, it was very wrong of him to associate himself to our great party, knowing he has not been issued our with membership card and has no reason to assume that he was a member of our party” he stated.

Muhammed expressed concerns over his unauthorized attiring in Labour Party’s emblems and apparel on social media, saying also that the picture where he posed as a participant in the party’s recent retreat was a dishonest imposition al in a bid to deceive the unsuspecting public as he was never at that retreat.

Mohammed maintained that the party was considering legal action against him for an act of impersonation and unauthorized use of their apparel.

He enjoined the members of the party in the state and beyond to discountenance his impersonation and to remain calm as they go about their mobilization and campaign adding that by the grace of Allah, victory is near.