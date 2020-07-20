Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The daughter of Murtala Musa Kore, a member of the Kano State House of Assembly representing Danbatta constituency, has been abducted.

Sources told Daily Sun that they took away Juwairiyya, who is a student of Government Girls Secondary School, Jogana, at the legislator’s village home in Kore, Danbatta Local Government Area, Kano State.

Murtala Musa Kore said: “I was in Kano town when I received a call from my village at about 2.30am. I learned that kidnappers had abducted my daughter, Juwairiyya.”