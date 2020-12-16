From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A new Speaker, Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari, has been elected by the Kano State House of Assembly. He was sworn in at the plenary, yesterday.

The election of the new Speaker, who represents Makoda Constituency at the House, followed the sudden resignation of the former speaker, Abdullazi Getasa, from the position.

Gedasa, it was gathered, tendered his resignation at about 1.00am yesterday morning, after he was informed by his colleagues of a move to impeach him at today’s plenary. Thirty-five legislators were said to have appended their signatures to the impeachment plot.

In addition to the election of the new Speaker, the House members have also elected Labaran Madari of Warawa Constituency as their new Majority Leader.

The new Majority Leader replaces the former occupant of the office, Kaniru Hassan Dashi, who, alongside the former speaker, tendered his resignation from the office in the early hours of Tuesday.

It was also gathered that the new Majority Leader, who was one of the law makers suspended from the House a few months ago, has been unrelenting in his drive to pay back the system that suspended him for months. He was said to be very popular among his colleagues and pushed very hard to dislodge the past leadership of the House.

An insider, who spoke to Daily Sun on the condition of anonymity, admitted that majority of the law makers see the previous leadership of the House as too subservient to the Executive, resulting in most of their welfare issues and pending payments being taken for granted.