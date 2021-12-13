From Fred Itua, Abuja

Kano lawmakers and stakeholders have appealed to the Inspector General of Police to wade in the crisis rocking the Kano State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the factional loyal to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and former governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, dig in.

The crisis which has defied every attempt to salvage the situation, which began since the election of ward, local and state officials of the party in the State.

In a letter addressed to the IGP, the faction loyal to Ganduje and led by the Senate committee chairman on Electoral Matters, Kabiru Gaya, urged the police boss to step in and salvage the situation.

Ganduje’s loyalists in the letter, accused Shekarau and Senate committee chairman on Appropriation, Jibrin Barau of masterminding the crisis.

The letter dated 30th of November, read: “We are members, leaders and executives of the All Progressives Congress, Kano State chapter and as responsible party stakeholders, hereby lodge the following criminal complaint against Senators Ibrahim Shekarua and Barau Jibrin, among others, to enable your office investigate same with a view at possible prosecution of the culprits.

“Sir, the aforementioned persons were sponsored and elected into various positions in the National Assembly under the umbrella of the APC, Kano State. This group of politicians who have lost face with the masses have decided to embark on criminal activities aimed at throwing the entire State into a chaotic and violently disruptive State.

“They conspired to procure and indeed procured armed thugs with whom they attempted to violently take over the party secretariat and its machineries on the 30th of November, 2021, O the bogus claim that an FCT High Court in Abuja had delivered a judgment in their favour and giving them the right to take over the party in the State.

“They knew very well that said judgment was in relation to the wards’ congresses only. They were also aware that the said judgment is a subject of Appeals and that the Appeal has already been filed.”

