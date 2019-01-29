Desmond Mgboh/Kano

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Kano State chapter, has instructed its members not to comply with the directive of its national body to boycott the courts for two days in protest against the suspension of the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

A statement signed by the Secretary of the association in Kano, Barrister Mujitaba, Adamu Ameen, directed lawyers in the state to go about their legal activities without fear or favour.

The statement advised them to be responsible to their clients, families, the country and to the system.

“We should be please endeavour to preserve our highly-respected profession by being fair to the society and fair to our children yet unborn.”

Our correspondents’ investigation showed that several courts, with lawyers in the attendance, sat.

At high courts on Bompai Road in the state capital, several lawyers were spotted defending their clients while some others were seen in the premises. It was also business at the Federal High courts in the state.

A former member of the state executive council of the NBA, who sought anonymity explained that the present leadership of the bar in the state had thrown its weight behind the Federal government as far as the suspension of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria is concerned.

He maintained that the Nigerian Bar Association is a voluntary organisation, adding that there are a number of the lawyers who feel they are not bound by the position of the NBA national body.