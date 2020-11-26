Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has directed all cleared contestants into the forthcoming local government election scheduled to hold January 16, 2021 to subject themselves to a compulsory drug test.

The State Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba who disclosed this Thursday while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the state Executive Council Meeting , said the decision was part of government policies to rid Kano of illicit substance abuse.

He reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to riddle drug abuse among political leaders, saying that government would not hesitate to issue necessary disciplinary measures against anyone found with the trace of illicit substance including a compulsory recommendation for rehabilitation.

Malam Garba announced that the council has approved change of the name of the bill amending the name of the state Entrepreneurial and Skill Acquisition Centre bill 2019 to Dangote Skills Acquisition Centre 2020 to encourage other philanthropists to emulate the business mogul’s contribution to economic development and empowerment of the people.

The Commissioner said the bill would be transmitted to the state House of Assembly for substitution and possible passage.

He revealed that approval has also been given by the council for the ratification of executive approval for maintenance works on 14 selected metropolitan roads through direct labour at the sum of N40, 598, 412.00 million and as well as approved expenditure granted on request for fund amounting to N43, 865, 280.00 for the 2021 budget exercise.

Malam Garba also announced that the council has given approval for the release of funds amounting to N99, 224, 509.00 million for the completion of office block and new other construction works at the state Qur’anic and Islamiyya Schools Board.