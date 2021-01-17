From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has expressed optimism that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will emerge victorious at the local government poll in the state.

He spoke to journalists shortly after casting his vote at Ward 008 in his hometown, Ganduje, yesterday.

His words: “The election is highly impressive. You can see how people turned out to vote and it is peaceful. This shows that the people of Kano State have accepted the election.

“This gives us confidence, especially as we don’t believe in a caretaker committee to be managing the local governments. Therefore we must have to elect officials to manage the affairs of our 44 local government areas.

“That is why we decided to conduct this election at the local government level, after the end of tenure for those elected three years ago.

“Our expectation is that we will win all the 44 local government areas and the 484 councillorships through the ballot box and not through intimidation.”

Also commenting on the LG poll, the state’s deputy governor, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, described the conduct of the election as peaceful.

He made the statement yesterday after casting his vote at the Magwan Primary School polling centre in Nassarawa Local Government Area.

He commended the order, peace, the turnout of the electorate, and the process that led to the election in the state.

“This election has shown our commitment and strength to democratic principles,” he told reporters at his polling centre.

“I, therefore, commend Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) for its effort to ensure credibility and transparency of the electoral process.”