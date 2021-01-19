From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A newly elected chairman, under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, has died, leaving his family members and political friends in grief.

The deceased, Ali Namadi ,who was elected to the position of a chairman at Saturday’s local government elections in the state, passed away at about 1 00 am Tuesday.

According to his Campaign’s Public Relations Officer, Ibrahim Adamu Tiga, the deceased who was the Chairman elect of Bebeji Local Government Area of the state died of natural cause.

He was, however, silent as to the cause or nature of his death

Meanwhile, the Islamic funeral prayers for the deceased will take place in his hometown, Bebeji, on Tuesday morning

It is expected that many politicians, including some of his fellow chairmen, would attend the burial.