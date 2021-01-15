From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Ahead of Saturday’s local government elections in Kano State, the state Police Command have deployed a total of 7251 of its personnel to ensure an orderly conduct of the exercise.

A statement signed by the Police Phblic Relations Officer, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, on Friday said the officers would be complemented by another 2,749 other security personnel during the exercise.

The statement held that the police officers and the rest of the security personnel would be deployed to 8084 polling stations and 747 wards across the 44 local government areas of the state.

According to the statement, starting from 12 midnight on Friday, there would be no vehicular movement across the state except for those on essentiall services such as ambulances, fire service trucks and accredited election observers vehicles etc.

iThe statement added that no state government agency such as KAROTA, HISBAH, VIGILANTE, MAN O’ WAR and the rest is allowed to participate in the election exercise.

“No person will be allowed to carry bag, handset, box or any suspicious item to polling units or collation centres” the statement

i” Carrying offensive weapons such as arms and ammunition, stones, knives, cutlasses, bows and arrow, axes, sticks are not allowed.

The police said rigorous patrols and raids of suspected criminal hideouts will continue to be carried out by the police to avert any breach of peace by criminals and miscreants throughout the State.

Any group or individual, under whatever guise, is advised to desist from any act or conduct that will cause breach of peace and breakdown of law and order. Whoever is caught engaging in unlawful acts will face the full wrath of the law.