Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) has said that it is making progress towards the successful conduct the 2021 council polls in the state.

Professor Garba Ibrahim Sheke, the Chairman of the Commission, made this known on Wednesday while hosting the executive members of the state’s Inter-Party Advisory Council, who paid him a courtesy visit at his office.

Garba explained that the Commission had learnt very useful lessons from the conduct of the previous polls in the State adding that they are determined to conduct a hitch-free exercise come 2021.

He assured that the negative experiences encountered during the 2018 elections such as delay in the arrival of electoral materials, among others, has been taking care of.

He sought the continuous support and cooperation of the members of the public and other stakeholders in order to achieve their set objectives and deliver democracy to the people of the State.

Speaking earlier, the State Chairman of the state Inter-Party Advisory Council ( IPAC), Isa Nuhu Isa, said they were in the Commission to formally introduce themselves as well as to solicit for support from the Commission.