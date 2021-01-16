From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Deputy Governor Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna has described the conduct of the local government election exercise in the state as peaceful.

He made the statement Saturday after casting his vote at the Magwan Primary School polling centre in Nassarawa Local Govt area.

He commended the order, peace and turn out of voters and the process leading to the election in the state.

‘This election has shown our commitment and strength to democratic principles,’ he told reporters at his polling centre.

“I, therefore, commend Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) for its effort to ensure credibility and transparency of the electoral process,’ Gawuna said.

The deputy governor, who was accompanied by his wife, Hafsat Nasiru Gawuna, at the polling centre, also appreciated the election observers, media, security agencies and other stakeholders for their roles in the peaceful conduct of the election of the 44 local government councils in the state.