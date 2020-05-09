Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Council of Ulamas has called on the Government of Kano to order a forensic investigation into the cause(s) of the mass deaths that recorded in the State.

The clerics urged the State government to make the results of the investigation public and to take all necessary actions to address the situation.

The position of the Ulamas was contained in a communiqué issued in the State at the end of an emergency meeting of the Council which took place at the weekend.

The communiqué was signed by the Council’s Chairman, Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil.

The Council observed that there is an urgent need for the public to know the cause(s) of the recently reported spate of mass deaths in the northern state.

They also observed the widespread disregard for social distancing, especially during funerals, which has been recommended as part of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

They equally noted the nonchalance of some people about their own safety, particularly during the two days of the weeks when lockdown rules are relaxed, saying that it was worrying that on these days many disregard the necessary public health protocols.

The Council advised the State government to take a second look into the issue with a view to exacting control on overcrowding and other unhealthy practices that contribute to the spread of the virus.

The communiqué also called on the State government to engage religious leaders, the business community and other relevant bodies in finding solutions to the present economic hardship faced by many people in the State.

The Council tasked the State government to make its stand clear to the public on the issue of Eid prayers, on whether it will hold or not as many are not clear on the matter.