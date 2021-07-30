From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A Kano High Court presided by Justice Yusuf Zuwaira has sentenced one Paul Owne to a total of 104 years in Correctional facility for the abduction of 10 children from Kano State.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.

The judgment, delivered Friday ,following charges preferred against the convict by the state government eased months of tensed atmosphere in the state following the recovery of the missing children in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The accused person had pleaded guilty to all the 38 count charges preferred against him for masterminding the abduction of the children from Kano State.

Delivering judgment, Justice Yusuf categorised into three the offences committed by the convict.

She found him guilty on count 2, 8, 9, 2, 27 and 34 and convicted him to 7 years in Correctional facility on each of the counts.

Similarly, she found him guilty on count 3, 5, 10, 11, 22, 28 and 38 and sentenced him yo 7 years

On the last category Justice Yusuf said the action of Paul was in contravention of count 4, 12, 13, 29 and 38, and therefore convicted him to 4 years on each of the counts without an option of fine.

She ordered that all the counts shall run Consecutively.

The convict was arraigned before the court alongside five other suspects, namely Where Ogbona,Emmanuel Igwe, Liosa Duru, Monica Oracha and Chinelo Ifegbu who however pleaded not guilty to the charges slammed on them.

Saturday Sun recalled that most of the abducted children have been reunited with their biological families in Kano by the security agency.