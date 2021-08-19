The Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Alhaji Hamisu Chidari, has described Kano as one of the most peaceful states in the country.

The promotion of tolerance and understanding among individuals and corporate entities were among the top priorities of the State government, and this had placed the state ahead of others in terms of peaceful coexistence, he added.

Chidari made the remark when members of Nigerian Interreligious Council (NIREC) paid him a courtesy visit at the Assembly complex on Wednesday, in Kano.

“The state remains the most peaceful and tolerant on all matters related to socio-cultural and economic stand points, which puts it ahead of its contemporaries on development.

“The peaceful nature of Kano people is what attracts people from different walks of life to the state, without fear of any discrimination,” he explained.

He further said that the issue of religion was very important and must be taken with all seriousness, commending the council for the important role it was playing in promoting peace and unity among Nigerians.

Chidari assured of the assembly’s support for the activities of the council for peace at all times.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of NIREC, Prof Cornelius Afebu, said they were at the Assembly to seek the cooperation of the House, describing Kano as one of the most tolerant states in the country.

Afebu, who condemned the recent killings of innocent citizens in Plateau by some criminals, added that the killings were uncalled for at a time when both the federal and state governments were advocating for peaceful co-existence and tolerance, to keep the nation as one indivisible entity.

He gave the assurance that the NIREC would do all it could to promote peace and understanding, so as to enhance the development and progress of the country. (NAN)