The Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Alhaji Hamisu Chidari, has described Kano as one of the most peaceful states in the country.
The promotion of tolerance and understanding among individuals and corporate entities were among the top priorities of the State government, and this had placed the state ahead of others in terms of peaceful coexistence, he added.
Chidari made the remark when members of Nigerian Interreligious Council (NIREC) paid him a courtesy visit at the Assembly complex on Wednesday, in Kano.
“The state remains the most peaceful and tolerant on all matters related to socio-cultural and economic stand points, which puts it ahead of its contemporaries on development.
“The peaceful nature of Kano people is what attracts people from different walks of life to the state, without fear of any discrimination,” he explained.
He further said that the issue of religion was very important and must be taken with all seriousness, commending the council for the important role it was playing in promoting peace and unity among Nigerians.
Chidari assured of the assembly’s support for the activities of the council for peace at all times.
Earlier, the Executive Secretary of NIREC, Prof Cornelius Afebu, said they were at the Assembly to seek the cooperation of the House, describing Kano as one of the most tolerant states in the country.
Afebu, who condemned the recent killings of innocent citizens in Plateau by some criminals, added that the killings were uncalled for at a time when both the federal and state governments were advocating for peaceful co-existence and tolerance, to keep the nation as one indivisible entity.
He gave the assurance that the NIREC would do all it could to promote peace and understanding, so as to enhance the development and progress of the country. (NAN)
If accoding to Alhaji Hamisu Chidari Kano State is the most peaceful and tolerant State in Nigeria,let the Kano Authorities start immediately exhuming and repatiating to Ala Igbo,the remains of thausands of innocent Igbo children,men and women in mass graves all over the City of Kano.
During the pogrom of 1966 all over the North against Ndigbo, more than half the number of the victims of that genocide was in and around Kano City.
Perhaps,Prof Cornelius Afebu should immediately call on the Kano Authorities to arrest the erstwile CBN Governor and the recently deposed Emir of Kano,
Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.
It was Alhaji Sanusi,who led a mob of barbaric muslims,who dragged Mazi
Gideon Akaluka from the jail and had him brutally and public beheaded alife.
Our dear Igbo daughter,house wife and a mother, Oriaku Bridget Agbahieme
was in 2016 brutally and publicly beheaded in the so called peaceful and
tolerant Kano State also.
A Kano Sharia Court tried our Dear Daughter posthumously and found her
guilty of blasphemy,while the 5 perpetrators of that evil,heinous and wicked
crime against humanity went scot free.
They merely carried out their Islamic obligation according to the court.
I wish the duo, Alhaji Hamisu Chidari and Prof. Cornelius Afebu could explain
to us Nigerians , the meaning of the two words peaceful and tolerant?
Oh dear!
What a slur over the memories of those thaúsands of innocent Igbo children,men and women murdered in cold blood and interred in mass graves all over the City of Kano.
The ghosts our people thus slaughtered in cold blood will forever hunt the
City of Kano.
The City of Kano will know no peace ojare!
“Ewo–o–o!
Ndigbo ga agwazi ochu.Iwu!!”
All Hail Biafra,our God’s Own Land of the Rising Sun!!!