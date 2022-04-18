From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A road accident which occurred along a village in Sumaila Local Government Area of Kano State has claimed the lives of six Islamic clerics and thrown the ancient city of Kano into a state of mourning.

Officials close to Daily Sun indicated that the accident, involving a lone vehicle which was conveying eight passengers, occurred as a result of loss of control by the driver.

“As at the time we arrived at the scene, five of them had died. We rushed the other three to Sumaila General Hospital where, unfortunately, one later gave up, bringing the number of deceased people to six,” said an official.

Daily Sun gathered that the Islamic clerics, led by one Sheikh Alkassim Zakariyya, were on a religious tour of the area, under the umbrella of Imam Malik Islamic Foundation.

Those who died, according to official account, included Sheikh Alkassim, Malam Isiya Tela, Mustapha Musa Sa’ad, Malam Ishaq Rummawa, and Malam Zakariyya Alkassim Datak

Meanwhile, Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has commiserated with the immediate families of the deceased clerics.

He described their passage as painful and heartbreaking even as he prayed to Allah for the repose of their souls.

“On behalf of the government and people of Kano state I am extending our condolences to their families, Imam Malik Islamic Foundation and their friends for the great loss,” he stated. May Allah forgive all their shortcomings and reward their good deeds with Jannatul Fiddaus,” he said.

The deceased have been buried according to Islamic rites.