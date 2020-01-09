Kano State Government on Thursday announced measures aimed at checking open defecation in the state, especially in rural communities.

Alhaji Jafaru Gwarzo, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the State Governor on Sanitation,

told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano that the measures would ensure strict adherence to

environmental sanitation laws in the state.

He said that “in continuation of what we have been doing toward promoting sanitation and improving

the physical environment, we are taking steps to check open defecation in our rural areas.

“We want to check direct and indiscriminate discharge of wastewater from premises, including commercial, residential

and industrial areas.”

Gwarzo said that the move was to ensure strict adherence to environmental sanitation laws across the 44 local government

areas of the state.

According to him, it is becoming common practice among some residents to discharge wastewater openly.

“This common attitude of unhygienic practice is a threat to lives, and can cause outbreak of infectious diseases.

“We are going to evolve proper ways of eradicating such behaviours with the support and cooperation of all stakeholders.”

The SSA said there would be collaboration between relevant state ministries, including the Refuse Management and Sanitation

Agency (REMASAB), other agencies and stakeholders. (NAN)