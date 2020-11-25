By Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Nigeria Police in Kano have arrested a 21-year-old man, Kabiru Mahmud, with 49 parcels of Indian Hemp.

The drug suspect was picked up at Danbire town situated in the outskirts of the State capital while transporting the substance from his family home at Gadonkaya quarters to a hiding place at Danbire,

The Public Relations Officer of the Police Command, Abdullahi Kiyawa, said the arrest was effected following credible intelligence that the suspect was on the move with the outlawed item.

‘Immediately after, the Commissioner of Police, Habu A Sani, mobilised Operation Puff Adder under O/C Anti Daba Bashir Muhammad Gwadabe to arrest the suspect,’ the police spokesman said.

The spokesman, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, indicated that the police have also arrested the suspect’s uncle and his mother who had instructed the suspect to move the substance from her matrimonial home at Gadonkaya quarters to Danbire.

The suspect had told police that on the day in question his mother called and informed him that police have arrested his father with Indian Hemp and that he should come back and get rid of some exhibits at home in anticipation of the police’s arrival for investigation.

Mahmud told police investigators that his father has been in the Indian Hemp business for about twenty years.

‘I called my friend at Danbire that I will bring the substance to his residence. My uncle called a tricycle rider, we uploaded the substance and moved it to Danbare. Upon our arrival, the operatives of Anti-Daba arrested all of us,’ Mahmud told police.

The police spokesman said that the Commissioner has since directed the case to be transferred to the State CID for further investigation to find out the source of the substance and how it was smuggled into Kano.