The Kano State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) announced on Thursday the seizure of a total of 8,386.733 kilograms of hard drugs in 2022.

In a press briefing to end the year, NDLEA State Commander Abubakar Idris Ahmed said the seizure consists of 6,607. 492 kilogram of cannabis, 1,778.388 kilograms, of psychotropic substances. 451 grams of cocaine, 126 grams of heroines and 277 grams of methamphetamine.

He explained that 172 suspects were charged to court in the year for related offences jadding that they secured 113 convictions, 110 of which were male while three others were female.

According to him, the total suspects arrested by the agency within the year stood at 1078 , adding that 951 of them were male while 127 were female

Ahmad explained that 82 hot spots within and outside Kano metropolis were dislodged by his officers , saying the spots include Jakara Area ,Ahmed Musa Sport Complex, Bubble Plus Club, Dawanu Viewing Center, Zero Club, Piccolo Restaurant, Sani Abacha Stadium, Eldorado Cinema and Dan Nagari Club among others.

According to him, the Command also uncovered and destroyed five cannabis farms adding that the farms were located at Dari village in Dawakin Kudu LGA, Yar Bundu village in Bichi LGA, Mantas forest in Dambatta LGA, Nassarawa in Gwarzo LGA and Dakata in Nassarawa LGA.

He stressed that NDLEA was able to neutralise the prevalence of the deadly drug known as methamphetamine in the state with the seizure of over 277 grams of the substance .

He expressed commitment to education and rehabilitation noting that in 2022 over 1844 drug users in the state recieved interventions from them.