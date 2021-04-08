From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) has suspended the proposed three day warning strike scheduled to commence on Thursday in the state.

Also suspended was the proposed peaceful protest by the organized labour against the state government, which was billed to come to effect on Monday April 12th

Briefing the media at about 11.50 pm, Wednesday, the National Deputy President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) ,Comrade Najeem U Yasin explained that the suspension of the industrial actions followed the resolutions reached between labour and the state government .

He added that the meeting, which was convened at the instance of the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, also resolved that all deductions made from the workers March salaries, at the state and local government levels, would be refunded to them alongside their April salaries, depending on increase in the Federal Allocation.

While retreating the assurance of the state government to implement the 30,600;00 minimum wage, he restated government assurance never to return to the payment of N18,000.00 minimum wage .

“All machinery for the implementation of the new minimum wage should be immediately put in place by the Office of the Head of Service for the Kano State University of Science and technology and the Yusuf Maitama Sule University: he disclosed

The Deputy National Chairman added that the meeting further resolved that a committee be set up and organized labour to look into all the contentious issues as presented by labour.

Also agreed between the government and labour is that, “No worker or any labour leader would be punished on account of partaking in the planned industrial action by the Kano State Government” he told the media

It would be recalled that the present industrial face – off followed the decision of the state government to again deduct some amount of money from the March salaries of the workers in the state, citing shortfall in the revenue earnings from the Federation Account as a basis for its action