From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, yesterday, unveiled his running mate, Aminu Abdulsalam to the people of the state.

Also unveiled at the ceremony was the blue print that would guide the administration when it is elected to power in 2023.

Speaking at the occasion, Abba explained that he arrived at the choice of his running mate after consultation with the party’s stakeholders.

He explained that his running mate has the character, humility wealth of experience and requisite competencies for his new assignment in addition to the fact that he can be trusted to work with him in the task of reshaping the destiny of the state.

“He also somebody who has the interest of the state at heart and is ready to make sacrifices to put the state on the positive path” he stated.

In his acceptance speech, Abdulsalam assured that they would bring about real change in the state regretting that the state had been reduced to a family clique.

“We are going to have real change, a change from the bad government that we have today to a good government” he asserted.

“I assure you that, on my part, I am going to be as loyal as is expected and I am going to join hands with you to restore the lost glory of Kano State” he declared to his new principal.

Sanusi Bature, the spokesman of the campaign organization, introduced the30 page blueprint, saying it has a total of 13 points of commitment to the people of the state .

He added that the document was a product of months of careful reflection by a team of experts, in addition to consisting of the thoughts, core -value and vision of the party’s flag bearer and the party on the best way to salvage the state.

He added that the document was in synergy with the overall vision of the party at the national level adding that if the party succeeds at the state level, it would be contributing to the overall success of the Nigeria State.