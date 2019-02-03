Alhaji Muhammad Sani Abacha, the eldest son of Nigeria’s one-time military head of state, has lamented the progressive slide in the fortunes of Kano State in the face of mis-governance by successive administrations.

Alhaji Abacha disclosed this during the flag off of his governorship campaign at Kano Polo Ground at the weekend.

The governorship candidate of the Advance People’s Democratic Alliance (APDA) observed that while the population of the state had increased tremendously in past years, the opportunities available to the people of the state had shrunk considerably.

“Our infrastructure is depreciating because of poor quality jobs, seemingly another conduit pipe to drain the state’s resources; the prestige of our women has been reduced. Some indigenous contractors have not been paid since 1999. And the state is embroiled in serious debt,” he recalled.

“To be very sincere with you, this gathering should please note that Kano is not working or it has stopped working a long time ago,” Abacha said.

The business man who was accompanied on occasion by thousands of his excited supporters, including his mother, Hajia Maryam Abacaha, explained that he joined the governorship race with a view to salvaging the state from “observable collapse.”

He pledged to reduce the cost of governance, undertake economic reforms, create new infrastructure and investment strategy, create employment, prioritise agriculture and enhance the growth of key sectors of the economy of the state, which would in turn enhance productivity.