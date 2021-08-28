The Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kano has urged chairmen of the 44 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state, to constitute committees that would enhance the success of the scheme in their areas.

Chairman of the board, Prof Abdu Salihi, gave the advise at a meeting with Malam Bappa Takai, Chairman, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), on Friday, in Kano.

Salihi urged the chairmen to constitute committees at local government levels, to enable the NYSC discharge its responsibilities without hitches.

According to him, the law establishing the scheme provides that every state should set up an NYSC governing board, as well as every local government, should set up an NYSC committee.

The chairman said that the committee should comprise the chairman of the local government, representative of district head, police, representative from the education, health and social and community development departments, as well as the business community.

He noted that the functions of the committees were basically to provide corps members with accommodation, transportation from the orientation camp to the local governments and various places of posting.

“Other functions of the committee include, provision of a secured environment and integration of corps members into the host communities,” he explained

Responding, the chairman of ALGON, Takai, stated that he would present the matter to the commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, for urgent action.

Takai, who is also the Chairman, Takai Local Government, explained that his council had provided a befitting accommodation and welfare packages for corps members, particularly doctors.

He added that a major health facility in the area was managed by corps members.

The chairman then pledged to assist the scheme to enable it achieve its mandate. (NAN)