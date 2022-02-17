From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) A’isha Tata Muhammed , Thursday, announced an extension of service for 16 corps members indicted for various offences during the service year.

Speaking at the Passing Out ceremony of the 2021 Batch A members of the Scheme, she disclosed that three of the 889 Corps members posted to the state were honoured with state award for distinguishing themselves during the year.

She noted that the outgoing corps members had diligently gone through the four cardinal programmes of the Scheme and had proven themselves as compatriots in national development by staying in all the nooks and crannies of the state.

In his remarks at tge ceremony, Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje admted that the state had benefited immensely from the contributions of the hard working corps members posted to the state.

Whike saluting them for their contributions, the Governor represented by his Deputy, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna said that.”This set have succeeded in building on the enviable records of their predecessors through contributions in different community development services particularly in health care, education and environmental sanitation therefore the indelible marks you will leave would be remembered by the people of Kano State.”

He further stressed that their stay in the state in the last one year has instituted a bond of unity between them and their host and have exposed them to life challenges experiences

The Governor however admonished them to utilize the skills they learnt to generate wealth for themselves so that they can become employers of labour rather than job seekers.