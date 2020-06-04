Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Aisha Tata Mohammed has disclosed that all the over 3,000 Corp members who recently passed out from the state tested negative for COVID-19.

She made the claim when she, alongside some officers of the Corps, paid a courtesy call on the governor of the state, Dr Abdullahi Kumar Ganduje.

They were at the governor’s office to appreciate him for his continued support for the Corps, according to a press release signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Alhaji ABBA Anwar.

The statement quoted the NYSC state coordinator as saying: ‘When the COVID-19 pandemic was first identified in the state and in the subsequent weeks, we had many calls from the parents of our Corps members to find out about their wards.

‘But luckily for us, Your Excellency, as we called back we were told that many of them (Corps members) called back home to tell them they were hale and hearty and COVID-19 negative,’ she revealed in the statement.

She added that the NYSC was grateful to the state government for the considerate audience it receieves anytime it visits.

‘As we are coming to your office, Your Excellency, we saw infrastructure meant for development put in place by your administration for developing the state,’ she stated

In his remarks, Governor Ganduje promised to reconstitute the State NYSC Governing Board, adding that ‘as far as we are concerned, we shall always consider ways to see to the development of NYSC in the state and the nation in general.’

The governor also promised to look into the rehabilitation of the NYSC Camp at Kusalla, in Karaye Local Government Area.

He asserted that ‘we are going to continue with the rehabilitation of the camp. So, also on the issue of local allowances which you have just highlighted, we are going to do something about it.’

Governor Ganduje disclosed that his administration would do its best to foster and strengthen the good relationship that exists between the state and the Kano State NYSC Secretariat.